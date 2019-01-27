Home States Karnataka

This budget session, Karnataka BJP is all set to put coalition government on the mat

During the session, the BJP is likely to demand Backward Classes Welfare Minister Puttaranga Shetty’s resignation.

Published: 27th January 2019 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The budget session of the state legislature, which is starting on February 6, is expected to be a stormy one with the opposition BJP preparing to put the coalition government on the mat over a number of issues, including internal bickerings in the state Congress that landed one of its MLAs in the hospital.

Congress MLA from Kampli in Ballari district J N Ganesh is on the run after an attempt to murder case was registered against him for allegedly assaulting his fellow-party MLA Anand Singh. Congress suspended Ganesh from the party and Singh is currently being treated in a private hospital. The BJP is set to make it an issue and seek an explanation from the government as the incident took place when the party had taken its MLAs to a resort.

“A number of issues, including the brawl involving Congress MLAs, government’s failure to tackle drought, cash seizure in Vidhana Soudha and the Social Welfare Department holding an event when the government had announced state mourning will be discussed. We will seek answers from the government on all these issues,” BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar said.

Developments in the last few weeks had left the coalition partners, especially the Congress leadership, red-faced and the party is also finding it difficult to keep all its MLAs together. Differences in the party were exposed after four MLAs had abstained from the Congress Legislature Party meet (CLP) convened after the BJP’s alleged attempts to topple the government by poaching its MLAs.

During the session, the BJP is likely to demand Backward Classes Welfare Minister Puttaranga Shetty’s resignation. On Saturday, party workers staged a protest in Mysuru when the minister was attending the Republic Day event and demanded his resignation. A typist working in the minister’s office was caught with `25 lakh cash while he was leaving Vidhana Soudha with the unaccounted cash. The case is being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

A senior BJP leader said that the party will soon discuss its strategy to take on the government during the session. The party, however, is not planning to move a no-confidence motion against the government, the leader added. Two independent MLAs recently withdrew their support to the government and extended their support to the BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka budget Karnataka Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp