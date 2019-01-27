Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam cancels family’s bulk bookings for seva till 2030

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A consumer forum in the city has upheld the decision of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on cancellation of bulk booking of sevas to avoid monopoly. The TTD officials had contended that bulk booking had deprived a vast number of people from offering sevas to Lord Venkateshwara.

The Bengaluru Rural and Urban Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum also dismissed a complaint filed by Yadugiri Sukumar (64), a resident of JP Nagar 2nd Phase in the city, against the cancellation. Yadugiri and her family had booked bulk tickets for ‘Arjitha Suprabhatha Seva’ for 17 years between 2014 and 2030. The family had also booked a total of 493 tickets in advance between 2005 and 2008. The forum held that booking such a large number of tickets amounted to monopolisation, which ultimately resulted in blocking opportunities for others to perform sevas. The forum said the TTD resolution does not amount to deficiency of service.

In its objection, TTD stated that after a thorough enquiry, it came to notice that 31 persons had strategically blocked most of the Arjitha Seva tickets. “Nearly 40-50% of the Abhishekam seva tickets were blocked and these people performed the Arjitha Sevas on several occasions in a year. This matter was entrusted to the vigilance department,” it said. On the basis of the vigilance report, the TTD board cancelled the bulk tickets and intimated the persons concerned.

Only a single seva was permitted per person per year and no bulk booking was permitted with an intention to provide opportunity to other devotees, the TTD said. The complainant, however, approached the Consumer Forum alleging deficiency in service and demanded payment of Rs 45,000 — the loss caused due to cancellation of the Arjitha Seva tickets for 2015 and 2016. She also sought damages of Rs 5 lakh for deficiency of service and directives to allow her to have regular Suprabhata Seva Darshan on December 2 every year as per the ticket held by them till 2030.

She said it is a custom for her family to perform Udayamana Seva on December 2 every year. They had paid Rs 1 lakh to the TTD and have become endowment members. The complainant’s husband used to take hundred members of her family to have darshan on that day and also purchase Arjitha Seva tickets for them.

“The TTD board has brought some modification to provide opportunity to all devotees. For these sevas, devotees have to wait for 15 to 20 years as there is huge demand for Arjitha Seva. Many influential people, in connivance with TTD officials, obtained advance booking tickets in bulk, depriving the common man from attending the sevas. Hence, we are of the opinion that there is no deficiency in service”, the consumer forum said.