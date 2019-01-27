Home States Karnataka

Verbal duel erupts between Revanna and BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda

The war of words started when the district in-charge minister came to the dais after receiving the guard of honour from policemen.

Published: 27th January 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka PWD Minister H D Revanna (File photo)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: District Minister H D Revanna and BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda entered into a verbal duel over the issue of widening Bengaluru-Mangaluru Road in Hassan city during the Republic Day function at the district stadium here on Saturday. Raising the issue, MLA Preetam took Revanna to task for allegedly directing the City Municipality commissioner to raze structures on either side of the road without taking the local MLA into confidence.

The war of words started when the district in-charge minister came to the dais after receiving the guard of honour from policemen.

The MLA threatened to move a privilege motion against Revanna, the Public Works Minister, in the assembly. Angry Revanna said, “The district authority took the decision following a HC order and you ask the deputy commissioner for details. Ok you can move privilege motion and I will replay to it in the assembly.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Revanna Preetam J Gowda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp