Verbal duel erupts between Revanna and BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda

HASSAN: District Minister H D Revanna and BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda entered into a verbal duel over the issue of widening Bengaluru-Mangaluru Road in Hassan city during the Republic Day function at the district stadium here on Saturday. Raising the issue, MLA Preetam took Revanna to task for allegedly directing the City Municipality commissioner to raze structures on either side of the road without taking the local MLA into confidence.

The war of words started when the district in-charge minister came to the dais after receiving the guard of honour from policemen.

The MLA threatened to move a privilege motion against Revanna, the Public Works Minister, in the assembly. Angry Revanna said, “The district authority took the decision following a HC order and you ask the deputy commissioner for details. Ok you can move privilege motion and I will replay to it in the assembly.”