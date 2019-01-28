Home States Karnataka

Sack Ananth Kumar Hegde, says Rahul Gandhi after minister's 'Muslim wife' jibe

Hegde hit out at Dinesh Gundu Rao on Twitter saying that Rao's only achievement was running behind a Muslim girl, in an indirect reference to his wife Tabu Rao.

Hegde-Rao

(L-R) Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde; Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photos | EPS)

Union Minister of State Ananth Kumar Hegde courted fresh controversy on Monday by hitting out at Karnataka State Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao and dragging his Muslim wife into a Twitter spat. Hegde was slammed by Congress President Rahul Gandhi and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah who called for his removal.

On Sunday at an event in Kodagu, the Union minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship had stirred a row by saying, "If anyone touches a Hindu girl then that hand should not exist. This is how history is written. Where it is a question of making history there you can see valour, where it is a question of studying history, then cowardice comes forth. Do you want to be makers of history or students of history?"

He continued with more provocative comments: "Taj Mahal was not built by Muslims. It's definitely not built by Muslims, the history speaks for it. Shah Jahan in his autobiography has said he bought this palace from King Jayasimha. It's a Shiv mandir built by King Paramatheertha, Tejo Mahalaya. Tejo Mahalaya became Taj Mahal. If we keep sleeping, most of our houses also will be named manzil. In future, Lord Ram will be called jahanpana and Sita will become bibi."

When Gundu Rao on Twitter condemned Hegde's statements and questioned his contribution to Karnataka and his achievements as a minister, Hegde responded saying that Rao's only achievement was running behind a Muslim girl, in an indirect reference to his wife Tabu Rao.

Gundu Rao attacked Hegde for lack of manners in public discourse. “Sad to see @AnantkumarH stoop to such low levels as to bring in personal issues. Guess it’s his lack of culture. Guess he hasn’t learnt from our Hindu scriptures. Time hasn’t run out, he can still try and become a more dignified human,” he tweeted back.

Gundu Rao's wife Tabu later issued a public statement on Facebook declaring that she was not a politician and no one should use her marriage to settle any political scores. She said, "I was born a Muslim, but we are proud Indians first."

Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi too tweeted on Monday saying "this man is an embarrassment to every Indian. He's unfit to be a Union Minister and deserves to be sacked."

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said on Twitter that Ananth Kumar Hegde was not fit to be an MP, and sought his immediate resignation 'for his insensitive comments towards @dineshgrao (Dinesh Gundurao) and also for his provocative statements aimed at creating social conflicts.'

Hegde has a long list of disturbing statements. He created a row with his 'daylight rape' comment which he made in the context of persistent violence in Kerala after the Supreme Court allowed women of menstrual age to enter the Sabarimala temple.              

"The Supreme Court has given the direction. I totally agree with that, but at the same time since law and order is a state subject, the Kerala government should know how it has to be dealt with," he said on January 10. 

"The Kerala government had completely failed to manage it diplomatically without hurting the faith of the masses. It is a daylight rape on the Hindu people," Hegde had said. 

