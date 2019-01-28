Home States Karnataka

‘High josh’ for Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she watches ‘Uri’ in Bengaluru

Sitharaman was welcomed by the veterans and their family members at the entrance of the mall, and as she made her way to the multiplex, she was constantly bombarded with patriotic shouts.

Published: 28th January 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 07:29 AM

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman watches Bollywood film Uri with war veterans in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There was a patriotic surge and ‘high josh’ at the Central Spirit Mall in Bellandur on Sunday afternoon when Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman went there to watch one of the popular Hindi films — Uri: The Surgical Strike, with a group of military veterans.

The well-researched film —  based on the 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as a retaliation for the Uri attack that claimed the lives of 17 army personnel— has become a super hit among viewers, packing theatres to ‘houseful’ even on weekdays.

Videos of Sitharaman entering the mall, greeted by the veterans and their family members amid cries of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram!”, besides, of course, the film’s most popular catch line “How’s the josh?- High Sir!”, went viral with thousands viewing it and positively commenting on it.  

“”Finally finding time to watch it (the movie),” the minister tweeted as she sat in the multiplex theatre in the midst of veterans and their family members to watch the film.  “Sorry, meant to tag you,” she tweeted as the film began as she tagged Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam, Vicky Kaushal and Ronnie Screwvala. “And it starts. #highjosh.” 

“How’s the josh?” is the question that the Major’s character, played by Vicky Kaushal, shouts out at the strike teams on meeting and and briefing them about the top-secret operations they are scheduled to launch.

On January 16, Sitharaman had met the cast and crew of the film in New Delhi, including the stars Vicky Kaushal, who plays the role of the Major who led the strikes, Yami Gautam, who plays the role of an intelligence officer, producer Ronnie Screwvala, and director Aditya Dhar, at Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s ‘At Home’ function to celebrate Army Day.

Sitharaman was welcomed by the veterans and their family members at the entrance of the mall, and as she made her way to the multiplex, she was constantly bombarded with patriotic shouts. She was also thronged by children as she reached the auditorium, even as she posed for photos with them.

Nirmala Sitharaman Uri

