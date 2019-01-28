Ready to quit if my functioning style is unacceptable: Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The strained relations between the ruling coalition partners hit a new low on Monday with Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy offering to resign and warning the Congress against “crossing the line”.

Upset with Congress MLAs going public with their complaints against his government and one Congress minister publicly claiming Siddaramaiah as their CM, Kumaraswamy said, “If my style of functioning is not acceptable to them, I am ready to quit. I don’t want to stick on to the chair.’’

The CM’s remarks come a day after Congress MLA and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Chairman S T Somashekar alleged that infrastructure developmental works in Bengaluru had slowed down during the seven months of the coalition government, and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Puttaranga Setty declared that Siddaramaiah was still their CM.

Warning the Congress, Kumaraswamy asked the party leaders to control their MLAs. He claimed that the government had allotted Rs 1 lakh crore to various projects in Bengaluru like the peripheral ring road, suburban rail and elevated corridor.

The CM’s outburst seems to have caused ripples in the Congress as its leaders rushed to his support and called its MLAs’ remarks as unacceptable. The party also decided to issue a notice to Somashekar seeking his explanation.

However, by evening the CM had softened his stand and claimed there were no differences between the coalition partners.

“There is good coordination between us. Neither me nor Parameshwara has any problem with each other. There is mutual understanding between us. We both are working together,” the CM said.

“Somashekar’s statement is unacceptable and objectionable. It amounts to indiscipline. There are so many works going on in Bengaluru and crores of funds allotted. Somashekar, who is also BDA chairman, should not have given such a statement in a public platform,” said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Dinesh Gundu Rao.

“If he has any issues, he should have discussed it with Deputy CM G Parameshwara who is from our party. Our party is taking this issue seriously and issuing a show-cause notice to him,” he added.

Later in the day, Somashekar met Dinesh Gundu Rao and apologised for his remarks. The Congress high command too took note of the developments.

“Instructed Karnataka PCC to send a show-cause notice to Somashekar seeking clarification on his controversial remarks. If the explanation is not satisfactory, the party will take strong disciplinary action. The party will not tolerate any such indiscipline,” said AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal.

“The government is moving ahead with popular and welfare measures reflecting the ambitions of the people in Karnataka,’’ he stated.

The BJP leaders, however, said all is not well in the coalition and the CM’s outburst has proved it again.

“Somashekar’s statement is the testimony of the mood in the Congress camp as some MLAs are really unhappy with the unholy government and want to bring back the jungle raj of Siddaramaiah,” said

senior BJP leader and MP Shobha Karandlaje.

All is well in coalition govt, says Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Former CM Siddaramaiah said that there is no confusion in a coalition government and that he will hold talks with Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Refusing to respond on Kumaraswamy’s statement that he was ready to quit if the Congress MLAs were unhappy with his governance, Siddaramaiah said that he was not aware of the remark as he was travelling.

“I will talk to Kumaraswamy,” the ex-CM said, adding that media was trying to create confusion. He ruled out chances of himself becoming the chief minister. Asked about the KPCC serving notice to MLA S T Somashekar, he said that it has not come to his notice.

