Karnataka's Karwar boat tragedy: 16th body of 10-year-old boy found after eight days

On January 21, a boat carrying 35 people including crew capsized while it was returning to Karwar mainland from Kurmagad Island in the Arabian Sea.

Karwar boat tragedy

Anxious relatives and people at Rabindranath Tagore beach in Karwar last week after the boat capsized. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Rescue teams have recovered the 16th body of a youngster from the Karwar boat tragedy after eight days of the incident. The body was found at Alvekodi near Shirali of Bhatkal taluk, beyond 100 km from the accident spot on Monday. 

On January 21, a boat carrying 35 people including crew capsized while it was returning to Karwar mainland from Kurmagad Island in the Arabian Sea. They were returning after participating in Lord Ugranarasimha car festival at the island. While 16 persons drowned, 19 were rescued. Among the missing, 15 bodies were found last week.

Finally on Monday Indian Coast Guard ships recovered the body of the 10-year-old missing boy near Bhatkal which is about 100 km aerial distance from the accident spot.

For the last one week, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Coastal Security police have deployed their vessels to search for missing persons in the sea. Apart from ships, two helicopters from navy and ICG were also deployed to search for the bodies. On the day of the incident, eight bodies recovered, second day six bodies recovered off Karwar coast and on the third day another body was found off Gokarna coast which is about 40 km away from Karwar.

Confirming this to Express, additional deputy commissioner Suresh Itnal said, a body of missing person was found at Alvekodi near Bhatkal. The ICG crew has shifted the body to an ambulance and it is heading to Karwar from Bhatkal.

