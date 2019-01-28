Kampli MLA JN Ganesh gave Karnataka Police the slip three times

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kampli MLA JN Ganesh, who is absconding since last Sunday after he assaulted his fellow party MLA Anand Singh, is said to have given the police the slip three times.

Police sources said that the MLA managed to escape them three times when they were closing in to arrest him.

A senior police officer from Ramanagara district police said the police were supposed to nab him on the outskirts of Bengaluru city two days ago, but Ganesh, getting prior information about the police heading his way, managed to escape in an SUV.

The police chased his vehicle, but their efforts were in vain.

The police said a similar escape could be planned by the MLA, but that they now plan to track him late at night.

“We have gathered details on the SUV used by Ganesh on Saturday and all check-posts and toll staff have been alerted,”the officer said.

It is also said that Ganesh may surrender before a court in Ramanagar on Monday, but the police have ruled out that possibility. They said Ganesh is gathering information on police movement through his followers and friends, who are now under the radar for helping him hide from the police.Special teams have been formed by Ramanagar district police to nab Ganesh, and it is said that Central Crime Branch (CCB) units across the state too have been alerted to track his movements.

They have also been asked to keep an eye on people visiting his friends and relatives.

The MLA, who got embroiled in the incident on January 20, had appealed before the district Principal and Sessions court in Ramanagar for anticipatory bail, but the court is yet to hear the case.