Seven arrested for exchanging banned notes in Karnataka

BAGALKOT: Bagalkot District Police have busted an eight-member gang for allegedly exchanging banned notes with the new currency for commission. The police have arrested seven members, including two women, and launched a manhunt for the kingpin.

The police recovered Rs 29.4 lakh demonetised notes from the gang. Among the recovered amount, Rs 22.25 lakh was of Rs 1,000 denomination and remaining Rs 500 of denomination.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a house in the Mahalingapura town, and took seven members into the custody. A case has been registered in the Mahalingapura police station. The arrested are identified as Shanthappa N and Ganapathi M of Taklki, Krishna P of Jamkhandi, Basavaraj H, Husensabha M, Mumtaj Patel and Sangeeta A of Belagavi.

In the preliminary investigation, it was found that a resident of Belagavi was the kingpin, and he is now absconding.