Shivamogga poaching network: Probe ordered

Published: 28th January 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the state forest department has ordered a joint probe into poaching networks operating in Shivamogga district, activists are now demanding to shift the Gajanur check-post to a forest boundary and are asking to set up a new check-post at Talale Cross to curb poaching.

The head of the Forest Force and PCCF, Punati Sridhar, has instructed Shivamogga CCF, DCF (territorial) and DCF (Wildlife) to jointly investigate and unravel the poaching network and look into allegations of involvement of some of its forest staff.

Further, APCCF nodal-in-charge Anita has been asked to closely monitor the probe.

On January 12, TNIE had published a report titled ‘Poaching rampant in Shivamogga’, on how organised gangs of wild animal meat poachers had been hunting and supplying venison to mutton stalls and hotels in the district.

Activists had also alleged that the local forest staff were aiding and abetting these poaching activities.

Check-post shifting

Meanwhile, activists say that there is an urgent need to shift the Gajanur check-post and set up a new one. Presently, the Solapur-Mangaluru National Highway through 10km of crucial wildlife habitat in Gajanur range of Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary.

The existing check-post on this road is not effective as it is situated on village limits, and is almost 4km away from the Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary.

Akhilesh Chipli, an activist, said that the Chital poaching case, unearthed at New Mandali in Shivamogga, was a classic example of how the existing check-post has failed to ensure wildlife protection.

“Poachers have been targeting wildlife in this area and are transporting Chitals and Sambar deer to Shivamogga.”

Activists also said that there was a need for a new check-post near Talale Cross, where NH-13 enters the Mandagadde sanctuary area.

