Siddaramaiah hints at internal sabotage behind 2018 Karnataka election defeat

Highlighting pro-Dalit and OBC initiatives taken by his government, Siddaramaiah said that he would have done far more for the communities had he been in office for five more years.

Published: 28th January 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Months after assembly elections results, former chief minister Siddaramaiah said “jealousy” caused his defeat.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Kanaka Bhavan in Bengaluru on Sunday, Siddaramaiah hinted at internal sabotage for his poor performance in Badami as well as his loss in Chamundeshwari seat.

While he passed subtle jibes at foes within the party, his close aides like BDA chairman S T Somashekhar criticised the coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy, and minister Puttaranga Shetty claimed that Siddaramaiah was still “their CM”.

The event stopped short of being a coalition-bashing platform.

“They defeated me out of jealousy and through false propaganda. I have always conducted myself with self-respect and not by bowing down to someone else,” Siddaramaiah said.

Highlighting pro-Dalit and OBC initiatives taken by his government, Siddaramaiah said that he would have done far more for the communities had he been in office for five more years. While Siddaramaiah had lost Chamundeshwari seat to G T Deve Gowda, he had barely managed to scrape through in Badami against BJP’s B Sriramulu.

“He has said time and again that our own partymen conspired against him. They ensured his defeat in Chamundeshwari and tried their best to sabotage Badami too,” said a close aide of Siddaramaian unwilling to be named.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Puttaranga Shetty, currently caught in a storm after unaccounted for cash was found with his staffer, said, “No matter who is in government, Siddaramaiah is still our chief minister. We take all our issues to him even today.”

Another Siddaramaiah loyalist, S T Somashekhar, criticised the coalition government accusing it of neglecting Bengaluru. 

“It has been seven months since the coalition government came into power but roads in Bengaluru have not been developed,” Somashekhar, the newly appointed BDA chairman, said.

Echoing Siddaramaiah’s allegation of conspiracy, Somashekhar said that a candidate was fielded in cahoots only to defeat the former chief minister.

