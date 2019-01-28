Home States Karnataka

Karnataka needs 500 km of rail barricade: Forest officials

Around 100km of barricades have been completed in and around a few protected areas, which has decreased the conflict incidents, say forest officials.

A camera trap captures a tusker walking near a rail barricade near Bannerghatta. | Express Photo Services

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With rail barricades found to be the only effective method to contain rising incidents of man-elephant conflict in the south interior parts of Karnataka, an estimated 500-600km of barricade is needed to keep jumbos away from human settlements across the state.

“We need Rs 700 crore for installation of 600km of rail barricade especially in Nagarhole, Bannerghatta, Bandipur and other protected areas. With two elephants sustaining serious injuries in the last one week in Chikkamagaluru and Bandipur when falling in the elephant proof trenches (EPT), the rail barricade is the best solution.

There is only 1-2 per cent chances of elephants crossing over it,” add forest officials.

For every kilometre of rail barricade, the cost of installation comes to around Rs 1.2 crore.

The conflict situation is serious in areas like Nagarhole where people staying in the vicinity have either tried to poison the animals or set fire to forests. Methods like EPT, electric fencing, etc to keep jumbos away have failed till now.

“We have been experimenting with many methods, including tentacle fencing used in Sri Lanka. Rail barricades have proved to be 97-98 per cent effective. Even Kerala has consulted us to implement the method there. The state government has agreed to fund erection of rail barricades in 500-600 kilometres within 2-3 years,” said  Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Punati Sridhar.

97-98%

Times rail barricades have proved to be effective

Rs 700 crore

Needed to install 600km of rail barricade in Nagarhole, Bannerghatta and other areas

