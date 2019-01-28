Home States Karnataka

There is no trouble with JD(S), will speak to Kumaraswamy, says Siddaramaiah

Ever since Congress-JD(S) jointly formed the government in Karnataka in May last year, there have been murmurs of cracks in the coalition.

Published: 28th January 2019 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File | PTI)

By ANI

MYSURU: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday clarified that there is no trouble with ally JD(S) and he will talk to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement comes after Kumaraswamy said that he was ready to step down following Congress MLAs reportedly saying that "Siddaramaiah is their leader".

Speaking to the media, Siddaramiah said: "You (media) are the people who create trouble. You ask one person, the second person and then a third person. There is no trouble; I will speak to HD Kumaraswamy."

Earlier today Kumaraswamy had told ANI, "Congress MLAs say Siddaramaiah is their leader, Congress leaders have to take cognizance of these issues, I am not the concerned person for it. If they want to continue with it, I am ready to step down. They are crossing the line. Congress leaders must control their MLAs."

In a programme on Sunday, some Congress legislators including ST Somashekar, MTB Nagaraj reportedly said that they only consider Siddaramaiah as their leader and not HD Kumaraswamy. Reacting to the issue, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said that there was nothing wrong with the MLAs concerned expressing their opinions. He said, "Siddaramaiah has been best CM. He is our CLP leader. For the MLA, he (Siddaramaiah) is the CM. He has expressed his opinion. What is wrong in that? We are all (also) happy with him (Kumaraswamy)."

Reacting to the Chief Minister's remark, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said: "This government has done nothing for the people and is corrupt too. Siddharamiah and his supporters in the party are training guns at HD Kumaraswamy. There is a war going on between the two. In order to hide this, they are making up a drama of MLAs being wooed by BJP, the fact is that this coalition is unstable."

