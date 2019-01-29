Home States Karnataka

BJP leaders slam Siddaramaiah's snapping act with woman in Varuna constituency

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s behaviour with a woman in Varuna constituency, Mysuru district, has drawn severe criticism from the opposition BJP.

A grab of the video in which former chief minister Siddaramaiah is seen trying to snatch the mike from the woman leader. | Express Photo Services

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s behaviour with a woman in Varuna constituency, Mysuru district, has drawn severe criticism from the opposition BJP.

Opposition leader in the assembly B S Yeddyurappa said, “Such behaviour will not bring respect to the leader. I think his anger is against JD(S), this anger might have caused him to behave in this way against this woman in Varuna. Leaders of the state must behave properly.’’   

Senior BJP leader C T Ravi ridiculed Siddaramaiah, saying, “Last week you lectured us, saying Maryade (respect) ketavaru, now you have shown us your Maryade (respect) matta (level)... He could not tolerate a question by a voter, it shows his dictatorial attitude.”   

BJP Mahila Morcha president Bharati Shetty said, “In politics or even in daily life, one needs a goal (guri) and a teacher (guru). Siddaramaiah’s behaviour shows he has no teacher, and what is is his goal, may be he has some goal of his own?’’

“Siddaramaiah’s words and body language are deplorable. He pushed the woman’s shoulder and pulled her dress,” she added. 

A video of Siddaramaiah shouting at the woman has gone viral. Shetty claimed that the former CM screams at the woman to “shut up” and asks “are you a leader?’’

“Shouting at a woman and getting her to apologise is very painful for women to see. I called the Women’s Commission and asked them to take note of this,” Shetty added.

In his defence, Siddaramaiah tweeted “she is like my sister, I have known her for 15 years”.

