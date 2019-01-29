Karnataka constable transferred to Jog over alleged party with rowdies

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Following the allegations of police constable Puneet conducting a party with rowdies at the police quarters, the superintendent of police has transferred him to Jog.

In the recent past, allegations were made against Puneet of organising a party with rowdies in the police guest house. This information was known to the department too. On January 23, SP Abhinav Khare visited the quarters to investigate into the matter.

This was the second time Puneet was transferred, said police sources in a higher designation. He had got into the police department in 2007, under a special quota.