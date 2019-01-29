Union minister Anantkumar Hegde creates row again, taunts Dinesh Gundu Rao over his marriage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union minister Anantkumar Hegde, known for his inflammatory remarks, was at it again with his insensitive comment. On Sunday, he had stated that “if a hand touches a Hindu girl then that hand should not exist”.

On Monday, Hegde hit out at state Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao by dragging his wife’s religion into a twitter spat.

The fresh communal remark comes after Dinesh took to Twitter to question Hegde about his achievements after becoming Union minister. Responding to him, Hegde tweeted, "I shall definitely answer this guy @dineshgrao’s queries, before which could he please reveal himself as to who he is along with his achievements? I only know him as a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady."

Dinesh’s wife Tabu said she is a soft target for certain BJP leaders who are unable to take on her husband.Calling for Hegde’s sacking, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said he was unfit to be a minister. “He is an embarrassment to every Indian,” he said.

Though some BJP leaders defended Hegde, many felt that his remarks were unwarranted and caused embarrassment to the party.

Rao and his wife hit back at the minister. “Hegde is taking politics to low level. This shows his culture. He is a Union minister and holds a responsible position. He should not have made such remarks. If no action is taken against him by his party leaders, it means the party is also supporting him,’’ Rao said.

“We know other party leaders will take it up. Unfortunately, we cannot defend him. We know his statement was not correct. He has embarrassed our party,’’ said a BJP leader. He, however, said such statements will not have any impact in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Another BJP leader said Hegde doesn't listen to any of the State leaders.

“The Central leaders had warned him during Assembly elections. After that, he kept a low profile. But now he is at it again. It is definitely an embarrassment for the party. However, it is his individual opinion and not party’s line. Also, he spoke at a private event and not a party function or party office,’’ he said.

