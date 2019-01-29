Holenarasipur police arrests Tanzanian for ATM thefts in Mysuru and Hassan districts

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Holenarasipur police on Monday arrested a Tanzanian for allegedly stealing cash from ATMs using fake cards and electronic devices in Mysuru and Hassan districts.

The arrested has been identified as Andrew (28). At a press conference, SP A N Prakash Gowda said Andrew studying B.Com in Mahajan College Mysuru had stolen Rs 8.50 lakh after hacking passwords by fixing a micro camera, a card reader and other electronic devices in ATMs.

The accused was using the electronic devices brought from China. The SP said Mysuru police have already registered four different cases against Andrew.

Police have arrested Andrew when he visited one of the ATMs in Holenarasipur town to withdraw cash. He had come to Mysuru in 2014 for studies.