JD(S) national executive meet in Bengaluru to discuss Lok Sabha poll strategy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two-day national executive meeting of Janata Dal (Secular) will be held in Bengaluru on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the party’s strategy for Lok Sabha polls.

In the first national executive meeting to be held after the party formed a coalition government in the state, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is expected to brief his party leaders about the coalition government’s achievements.

“Current political scenario and how to prepare for the LS polls will be discussed during the national executive,” said JD(S) secretary general Danish Ali.

Achievements of the coalition government are also likely to be discussed at the meeting.