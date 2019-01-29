KEA cuts Common Entrance Test fee by Rs 150, SC/ST, girls to get 50 per cent off

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students writing the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 will be paying a smaller fee, starting this year. The revised registration fee will be Rs 150 lower than last year’s fee for general candidates, and 50 per cent lower from last year for girls and SC/ST students.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has decided to reduce registration fee from this year. This decision was taken at the Governing Council meeting of KEA, held on Monday, and chaired by Higher

Education Minister GT Devegowda, in the presence of Medical Education Minister E Tukaram and other officials.

“The decision was taken in the interest of students and to encourage more girls to take up professional education,” Devegowda said. The CET test is for students who wish to gain admission into government-run colleges and government quota engineering, pharmacy courses, among others.

The registration fee for CET was Rs 650 for general candidates last year, it has been slashed to Rs 500 for CET 2019.

Similarly, the Rs 500 fee for students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities and category one students has been reduced to Rs 250. For the first time, all girl students too will have to pay Rs 250 as registration fees.

Verification centres at all districts

To avoid inconvenience to candidates who attend counselling through CET 2019, the KEA has decided to set up verification centres in all 30 districts, as against centres in 16 districts currently.

CET to go NTA way

The state government, which has decided to put CET online from 2020, might consider going the National Testing Agency (NTA) way. At a meeting on Monday, various companies including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) which is associated with NTA in conducting National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), participated.

Along with TCS, representatives of the National Stock Exchange and National Informatics Centre made a presentation about the online process. However, KEA is yet to finalise who the vendor would be.