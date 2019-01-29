KEA rejects demand to make Olympic participation a must

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There will be no change in the number of games considered under the sports quota, while allotting undergraduate professional course seats through the Common Entrance Test (CET).

After discussing the proposal submitted by the state department of sports and youth services, asking the KEA to reduce the number of games considered under sports quota from the existing 60 to 32, the governing council meeting held on Monday decided not to make any changes.

State higher education minister G T Devegowda told the media, “The sports and youth services department wanted to remove some of the games from the list and consider only 32 games. But we have decided to go with all the 60 games which we are currently considered.”

Meanwhile, the department of sports and youth services even demanded that it be made compulsory to represent the country in the Olympics, to claim the quota. This was rejected by the governing council. “Denying seats under the sports quota just because they have not represented the country in Olympics is denying their rights,” explained GT Devegowda.

Another demand by the sports and youth services department, which was rejected by the KEA, was mandatory participation at the national and international level during the second-year pre- university course. “No such rule can be added. They should represent the college at national or international level at least once, and will be considered under sports quota,” explained E Tukaram, state medical education minister.

Protest in 2018 too

It may be recalled that during CET 2018, the candidates who were eligible to claim seats under sports quota staged a week-long protest in front of the KEA office, alleging that authorities were not considering all 60 sports listed in the brochure.

After higher officials intervened, they called off the protest, all 60 sports were considered.