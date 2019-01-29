Home States Karnataka

No arrest yet in Chintamani temple food poisoning case

Two people had died after they allegedly consumed contaminated prasad (offering) served outside Gangamma Devi temple in Chintamani.

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Police officers under the direct supervision of Chikkaballapur SP Karthick Reddy have questioned scores of people, including two women, in connection with the food poisoning incident at a Chintamani temple.

While no arrests have been made by the police in connection with the case of food poisoning. The team is trying to probe the case from all angles while they await results of forensic and postmortem reports.

According to a senior police officer, so far no arrests have been made in this regard, while several people, including temple archak Suresh, trustee Lakshmi and his maid Amaravathi have been questioned. As Lakshmi prepared kesari bath and Amaravathi distributed the same, they were interrogated.

Speaking to TNIE, Reddy said, “Several people were questioned, including two women but so far no arrests have been made, “he said.

Chintamani police have also filed an FIR under various sections of IPC without naming the accused and awaiting the reports. On Monday, Health and Family Welfare Department nodal officer Ranjini visited hospitals in Kolar.

Meanwhile, the victims are undergoing treatment at RL Jalappa Hospital and three other private nursing homes. Senior BJP leader and former MLC D S Veeriah also visited the hospital and spoke to relatives of the victims.

He also met medical superintendent Dr Lakshmaiah and collected details about the health of the victims.

