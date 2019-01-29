Chintamani temple food poisoning: Two-year-old Deeksha wants to see her mother

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

CHINTAMANI: Two-year-old Deeksha is inconsolable in the absence of her mother who died after eating temple prasada distributed in Gangamma temple in Chintamani on Friday.

Her grandmother is yet to reveal her the truth. Her family members don’t know how to console and tell her about her mother’s death.

Deeksha is the third daughter of Kavitha-Gangadhar couple and Kavitha (28) died after eating temple prasada. Her father Gangadhar and her two older sisters, Ganavi (7) and Charani (5), are undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of RL Jalappa Hospital in Kolar after the food poisoning incident.

Luckily, Deeksha had gone to a temple in Tamil Nadu along with her grandmother Chandramma when the incident occurred. They returned immediately after the incident.

Deeksha who is very much attached to her mother wants to see her. She was down with fever in the past two days as she has been repeatedly crying to see her mother. Manju, a counsellor, said at present Chandramma is taking care of the kid and she provides food and medicine.