State, centre aksed about vacant posts in Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Monday, the Karnataka High Court sought response from both the state and the Centre over vacant posts in Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT).

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh was hearing public interest litigation (PIL) filed by three city-based advocates—K Satish, M Lokesh and M K Prithveesh.

These advocates had sought the court’s intervention to get posts of judicial members and administrative members in Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT) filled.

According to petitioners, there are more than 14,838 cases pending before the KSAT as on December 31, 2018.

But, there are not adequate judicial and administrative members to deal with cases which have been pending for the last 10 years as both the state and the Centre have failed to fill up the vacant posts, the petition stated.