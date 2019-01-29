Home States Karnataka

Stop hiding behind housewife's saree: Karnataka Congress chief's wife to Ananth Hegde

Hegde had referred to Dinesh Gundu Rao on Twitter as a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady after the state Congress president questioned the minister about his achievements.

Published: 29th January 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

Hegde-Rao

(L-R) Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde; Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photos | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Hitting back at Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde for making "provocative" remarks against her husband, the wife of Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao Monday said the BJP leader should stop "hiding behind a housewife's saree" and engage with him politically.

Hegde had referred to Rao on Twitter "as a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady" after the state Congress president questioned the minister about his achievements.

Hitting back at Hegde, Rao's wife Tabassum wrote on Facebook that she does not hold any party or public position and she should not be used as a "pawn in their cheap politics".

"I have never made any personal remarks against any BJP leader and I strongly resent them using me as a pawn in their cheap politics.

If they have courage, they should challenge my husband politically instead of hiding behind a housewife's saree and throwing stones.

"Yes, I was born a Muslim, but we are proud Indians first. The Constitution of India which is built on the foundation of secularism guarantees every individual liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship," she wrote.

She said such "misogynist and provocative" remarks are highly unbecoming of a Union minister.

Tabassum said she had tried to engage Hegde on Twitter but instead of responding, he blocked her.

"Karnataka politicians are generally known for their maturity and dignity. I would urge Mr Hegde and his colleagues not to sully the image of our state through their vitriolic statements and demeaning remarks against women," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ananth Kumar Hegde Dinesh Gundu Rao Tabassum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp