Woman activist dies in accident during march

TUMAKURU: Even after a woman activist’s death on Sunday night in a road accident on NH-48, the concerns of a delegation of four activists from Janashakti Sanghatane over alcohol ban are yet to be addressed by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

The delegation embarked on a 210-km padayatra (march) from Chitradurga to Bengaluru, demanding a complete ban on alcohol.

57-year-old Renukamma had died in the road accident when a speeding bike hit her at Nelamangala on NH-48.

Following the accident, local JD(S) MLA Srinivasa Murthy managed to get the appointment of the CM and the activists met the CM at Shakti Bhavana in Bengaluru on Monday. In the 15-minute meeting, the CM expressed his helplessness to impose the ban on alcohol.

The disappointed delegation of activists, including Swarna Bhat, H V Vasu, Mallige, returned and raised `1 lakh which they extended as help to the victim’s family.

She hailed from Tairawadagi of Lingasuguru taluk in Raichur district and is survived by her husband and three daughters.

“She had taken an active part in the struggle for three years as her family was affected by the alcohol menace”, remarked former excise inspector Linge Gowda S H who was part of the march.

The padayatra will end in Bengaluru on Wednesday where activists will stage a protest.