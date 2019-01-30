After 'Hindu girl' row, Ananth Kumar Hegde's 'hybrid breed' attack on Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister Ananthkumar Hegde kicked up yet another controversy and this time his target was Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his religious/caste identity.

He called Gandhi a “hybrid product that can be found only in Congress laboratory”.

He said Gandhi claims to be a Brahmin “despite being born to a Muslim father and a Christian mother”.

ALSO READ | Derogatory remarks against any daughter not supported by BJP, PM Modi: Mahesh Sharma

At a programme held at Danaganahalli village in Sirsi taluk on Wednesday, the BJP leader questioned the religion of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

“Rahul Gandhi speaks about Rafale. Does he even know the spelling of it?” he said.

ALSO READ | If a hand touches a Hindu girl, then that hand should not exist: Ananth Kumar Hegde

“Rahul thinks Rafale means a tricycle as an aircraft has three wheels. Maybe he does not know the difference,” Hegde said.

The minister said Congress and other parties which are in to Mahagathbandhan will commit mass suicide after their defeat in the upcoming elections.

“People in Amethi have already started telling Rahul Gandhi to ‘go back to Italy’, which is sign of Congress defeat,” he said.

He also did not spare state Revenue Minister R V Deshpande, accusing him of indulging in corruption.

“Deshpande laid foundation stone for development works before state assembly elections and now the work is stalled,” Hegde, who represents Uttara Kannada constituency in the Lok Sabha, said.