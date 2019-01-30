Coalition cracks in Karnataka: Even Common Minimum Programme put on back burner

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rivals-turned-coalition partners Congress and JD(S) do not seem to be agreeing on anything without a fight. Eight months after H D Kumaraswamy took over as Chief Minister, the partners are yet to agree on a Common Minimum Programme (CMP), dubbed as the roadmap for the government.

Soon after the government was formed, the Congress and JD(S) constituted a committee headed by former chief minister Siddaramaiah for better coordination between the two parties.

While the role of the coordination committee itself has come under fire, given the constant tussles between the two parties, the CMP has remained on the back burner.

The coordination committee, comprising leaders from Congress and JD(S), including the chief minister and deputy CM, formed a committee headed by former CM M Veerappa Moily to draft a CMP. Sources said although months have passed since the Moily Committee submitted its report, the coordination committee is yet to make it public. Congress and JD(S) ministers were part of the committee.

Sources said in the CMP, the Congress was particular about ensuring that all schemes started by the Siddaramaiah government are included, while the JD(S) wanted its election promises to be part of it. “That has been done and the draft report was given to the coordination committee. They have to finalise and release it,” sources said.

Danish Ali, coordination committee secretary and JD(S) secretary general, claimed that the CMP is ready. “There are no issues. The CMP will be made public any time after the budget,” Ali told Express.

However, his party state president H Vishwanth said it has not only not been done, it has not even been discussed.

“In the UPA government, Sonia Gandhi was chairperson of the coordination committee for 27 parties. They had come out with a CMP. Here, we are just two parties, and still the CMP has not been formulated or even discussed,” he said.

On the role of the coordination committee chief, the JD(S) leader said, “The role is to coordinate between the two parties, their programmes and policies. That has to be discussed and set in the coordination committee, but without the presidents of the two parties (on the committee), it is not complete,” he said.

State presidents of the Congress and JD(S) are not part of the coordination committee, and Siddaramaiah has been accused of blocking Vishwanath’s entry into it.

The coalition partners seem to be at each other’s throats on almost every issue, including portfolio allocation, appointments to boards and corporations, with Congress and JD(S) MLAs going public against each other. So much so, the upset CM even offered to resign, forcing the Congress leadership to caution its MLAs.

When the CMP will finally see the light of day through the tussles of the two coalition partners, is anyone’s guess.