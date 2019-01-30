Families of seven missing Karnataka fishermen continue to hope for safe return

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KUMTA: For Prema, wife of Lakshman Harikantra, one of the seven missing fishermen, each day begins by dialling the mobile phone of her husband.

But every time that she has tried to reach his phone in the last 45 days, it was never answered.

It has been switched off from the day Lakshman, 41, along with six others, went missing in the Arabian Sea aboard fishing boat Suvarna Tribhuja on December 15, 2018, from the Malpe Fishing Harbour.

Of the seven missing fishermen, five hail from Uttara Kannada and two from Udupi district.

Two days later — when the vessel was off Sindhudurg coast of Maharashtra — the boat lost contact with the mainland. Even after 45 days, there is no sign of it.

Besides Lakshman, Ravi Harikantra, Harish Moger, Ramesh Moger, Satish Harikantra from Uttara Kannada and Chandrashekar Kotyan, Damodar Tingalaya from Udupi district are the remaining missing persons.

Lakshman’s wife Prema and four children live in Holanagadde village near Kumta town.

He is his family’s sole breadwinner and was working as a fisherman in Malpe for the last 15 years, which is about 150 km from his village. He was striving to educate his kids and construct a house.

Missing fisherman Lakshman Harikantra’s wife Prema and daughter Sushma at their house in Holanagadde village near Kumta | express

Prema has almost stopped talking to anyone and spends most of the day crying. “Nothing is left for us except waiting. We hope that the government will trace him and bring him back home soon,” she sobbed.

Sushma, the eldest daughter of Lakshman, who is pursuing B.Com said, “Fisheries minister Venkatarao Nadagouda, Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde, MLAs and other leaders visited our house and assured us of finding my father. Even after 45 days, there is no progress and we are hoping that the Indian Navy and others will search for the missing boat and the fishermen.”

“Each day, many theories are doing the rounds on social media ... but none of it is true. There were rumours of the boat being found, but nothing is confirmed,” she added.

The condition Vimala, mother of Lakshman is no different. “My son is a good person. Whenever he got little time from work he used to come home. He never wished ill for others ... but now the entire family and relatives are suffering.

He has been constructing the house for the past eight years. He gave first preference for his children’s education and then for the construction of the house...hence the work on constructing the house was

delayed,” she said.