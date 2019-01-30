Gauri Lankesh Trust launches web portal, activist to be given award in September

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Slain journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh’s 57th birth anniversary was commemorated here on Tuesday as Gauri Day, by the Gauri Memorial Trust and Gauri Media Trust, that launched the web portal naanugauri.com of her print newspaper Nyaya Patha (as Lankesh Patrike was renamed after

her death).

The trust screened a documentary titled ‘Ammi’, produced by city-based Pedestrian Pictures on Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb, who went missing on October 15, 2016, from his hostel room after being allegedly beaten up by nine Akhila Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) member students on campus.

The case was closed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with no leads in the case.

Najeeb’s mother Fathima Nafeez and Gauri Lankesh’s sister Kavitha Lankesh were present at the programme, at St Joseph’s College.

Kavitha launched www.naanugauri.com. Abdussalam Puttige, editor-in-chief of Kannada daily Vartha Bharathi, delivered the annual Gauri Memorial Lecture.

Prof VS Sridhar, member of Gauri Memorial Trust, said, “We’re commemorating her birthday differently this year. We will be presenting an award in her memory to an activist chosen by our Trust members. The award ceremony will be held on September 5, Gauri’s death anniversary. We’re also releasing the web edition of Gauri’s newspaper today.”

Babu Mathews, former registrar and faculty at National Law School of India University, and member of Gauri Memorial Trust, said, “The Karnataka police have investigated the Gauri case so far. If the CBI takes over, like in Najeeb’s case, we fear that everything the state police has done so far will be lost. Najeeb’s mother has been able to connect the history of Gauri’s case and Najeeb’s case. When the CBI is at war with itself, how can the country’s premier investigation agency be trusted?”