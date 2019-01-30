Home States Karnataka

Gauri Lankesh Trust launches web portal, activist to be given award in September

The trust screened a documentary titled ‘Ammi’, produced by city-based Pedestrian Pictures on Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb, who went missing on 2016.

Published: 30th January 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Slain journalist Gauri Lankesh's sister Kavitha Lankesh, JNU student Najeeb's mother Faithima Nafeeza at commemorating Gauri Day in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Slain journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh’s 57th birth anniversary was commemorated here on Tuesday as Gauri Day, by the Gauri Memorial Trust and Gauri Media Trust, that launched the web portal naanugauri.com of her print newspaper Nyaya Patha (as Lankesh Patrike was renamed after
her death).

The trust screened a documentary titled ‘Ammi’, produced by city-based Pedestrian Pictures on Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb, who went missing on October 15, 2016, from his hostel room after being allegedly beaten up by nine Akhila Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) member students on campus.

The case was closed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with no leads in the case.  

Najeeb’s mother Fathima Nafeez and Gauri Lankesh’s sister Kavitha Lankesh were present at the programme, at St Joseph’s College.

Kavitha launched www.naanugauri.com. Abdussalam Puttige, editor-in-chief of Kannada daily Vartha Bharathi, delivered the annual Gauri Memorial Lecture.  

Prof VS Sridhar, member of Gauri Memorial Trust, said, “We’re commemorating her birthday differently this year. We will be presenting an award in her memory to an activist chosen by our Trust members. The award ceremony will be held on September 5, Gauri’s death anniversary. We’re also releasing the web edition of Gauri’s newspaper today.”

Babu Mathews, former registrar and faculty at National Law School of India University, and member of Gauri Memorial Trust, said, “The Karnataka police have investigated the Gauri case so far. If the CBI takes over, like in Najeeb’s case, we fear that everything the state police has done so far will be lost. Najeeb’s mother has been able to connect the history of Gauri’s case and Najeeb’s case. When the CBI is at war with itself, how can the country’s premier investigation agency be trusted?”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp