George Fernandes met his mentor Ammembala Balappa when he slept in Nehru Maidan

Express News Service

MANGALURU: It was by quirk of fate that George Fernandes came in contact with trade unionist Ammembala Balappa in the 1940s, which led him to achieve great heights as a trade union leader.

After he quit a seminary midway in Bengaluru and decided not to become a priest, his parents refused to accept him. George, then a teenager, took refuge at Nehru Maidan.

It was there that Balappa saw George. According to PB D’Sa, national vice president of PUCL, George accompanied Balappa in his trade union movement in Mangaluru. Later, Balappa introduced George to Placid D’Mello, a trade union leader in Mumbai.

George did not get support in Mangaluru where he had spent two decades of his early life. His critical approach towards religion, and his association with BJP was said to be a reason for this.

However, Mangalureans take pride in the association. G R Rai, former principal of Nitte Engineering College and a classmate of George at St Aloysius School, credits him for Konkan Railway. He recalled him as a brilliant student.

“At that time, we never imagined that he will emerge as a big political leader,” he said.

He visited Mangaluru about 10 years ago. Trade unionist Vasudev Bolar said he would stay in trade union offices at Felic Pai Bazar in Hampankatta or at a friend’s house.