Home States Karnataka

George Fernandes met his mentor Ammembala Balappa when he slept in Nehru Maidan

After he quit a seminary midway in Bengaluru and decided not to become a priest, his parents refused to accept him. George, then a teenager, took refuge at Nehru Maidan.

Published: 30th January 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Late former Union Minister George Fernandes. (File | PTI)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: It was by quirk of fate that George Fernandes came in contact with trade unionist Ammembala Balappa in the 1940s, which led him to achieve great heights as a trade union leader.

After he quit a seminary midway in Bengaluru and decided not to become a priest, his parents refused to accept him. George, then a teenager, took refuge at Nehru Maidan.

It was there that Balappa saw George. According to PB D’Sa, national vice president of PUCL, George accompanied Balappa in his trade union movement in Mangaluru. Later, Balappa introduced George to Placid D’Mello, a trade union leader in Mumbai.

George did not get support in Mangaluru where he had spent two decades of his early life. His critical approach towards religion, and his association with BJP was said to be a reason for this.

However, Mangalureans take pride in the association. G R Rai, former principal of Nitte Engineering College and a classmate of George at St Aloysius School, credits him for Konkan Railway. He recalled him as a brilliant student.

“At that time, we never imagined that he will emerge as a big political leader,” he said.

He visited Mangaluru about 10 years ago. Trade unionist  Vasudev Bolar said he would stay in trade union offices at Felic Pai Bazar in Hampankatta or at a friend’s house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp