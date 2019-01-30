Home States Karnataka

George Fernandes stayed away from Karnataka politics

George Fernandes was a Bengaluru boy in the sixties as his parents J J Fernandes and Alice M Fernandes lived here.

George Fernandes boarding the cockpit of MIG-21 after completing his flight at the Ambala Air force Station while he was Defence Minister in 2003. | (File | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: George Fernandes was a Bengaluru boy in the sixties as his parents J J Fernandes and Alice M Fernandes lived here. They had moved to Bengaluru from their hometown Mangaluru. Fernandes was sent to be a Catholic priest, and he went to the St Mary’s minor seminary on Residency Road, and then went to the major seminary — St Peter’s Seminary, Malleswaram, to study philosophy for about a year.

After moving away from this training, he left Bengaluru and went to Mumbai in search of greener pastures, but kept visiting the city to meet his family. J J Fernandes, meanwhile, kept shifting residences before moving to Leonard Lane, Richmond Town, where they bought their house, near the present Johnson Market, and moved there in 1973.

Fernandes, a trade union leader, however, did not spend much time with his family, as he was always meeting party workers while in the city.

The imposition of Emergency in 1975 catapulted Fernandes from a fiery trade union leader, mostly restricted to Mumbai, to a national leader, by becoming one of the tallest leaders in the Janata Party. But even after he moved to the national stage, Fernandes was confident of Bengaluru’s support, which is why he decided to contest the parliamentary elections from Bengaluru north. George was locked in a direct fight with another stalwart, C K Jaffer Sharrief, who recently passed away.

George Fernandes with Congress leader Oscar Fernandes at an event in Udupi; Fernandes with his parents and siblings; the former Defence minister with Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumara swamiji; Fernandes taking a break at a function in Bengaluru |  express

Bengaluru North constituency, before the delimitation, consisted of eight assembly segments — Shantinagar, Shivajinagar, Bharatinagar and Jayamahal — which were urban pockets, and four rural pockets, namely Devanahalli, Hoskote, Varthur and Yelahanka.

The constituency was loaded in favour of George because six of the eight legislators were from Janata Party.

But even with things in his favour, Indira Gandhi’s assassination started a Congress sweep that would help the party and its allies win a record 404 seats in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections.

Fernandes surprisingly lost that election, and there was talk that he was betrayed by his partymen.

Following this, Fernandes never returned to Karnataka politics as a candidate, but he continued to be close to the then-CM Ramakrishna Hegde and others.

His brothers Lawrence and Michael, who were incarcerated in prison during the Emergency, were influenced by him. Michael, a tw-time MLA, is still a trade union leader.

Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
