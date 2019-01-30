Home States Karnataka

Give guest faculty Rs 50,000 instead of Rs 9,000: UGC to Karnataka government

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the state government to fix a minimum salary for guest faculty working in government degree colleges and various universities in the state.

UGC head office (File photo | PTI)

As per the order issued by the UGC, the state has to fix Rs 1,500 per day or Rs 50,000 per month as remuneration for guest faculty. They are currently getting an honorarium of Rs 9,000-12,000 a month, which is paid once in three months.

Over 12,000 teachers work as guest faculties at government degree colleges and at universities in the state. They had been demanding an increase in the honorarium and fixing it on par with UGC teachers, for which they approached authorities at all levels in the government.

The decision for the UGC order, issued on the basis of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, was taken in the recently-held 537th meeting. The educational qualifications would be the same as prescribed for the recruitment of assistant professors.

The government and universities have to set up a separate committee comprising four experts for recruitment. However, guest faculties will not be eligible to claim gratuity or provident fund.

These guidelines and the order should be implemented from the 2019-20 academic year, which begins in June.

Comments

