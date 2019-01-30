Home States Karnataka

I will not apologise, matter closed: Siddaramaiah over shouting down woman Congress worker

Even as the Congress and Siddaramaiah try to gloss over the issue, activists are not amused.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah at an event in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)

BENGALURU: More than 24 hours after he shouted down a woman party worker at an event in Varuna, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah sees no reason to either apologise or express regret over the issue.

In fact, the former chief minister and the Congress party declare the matter “over” because the woman claimed that it was ‘alright even if Siddaramaiah — a brotherly figure — had hit her and that he will always remain her super CM’.

“The matter is closed. It is the media and the BJP who are making it a big deal,” Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday.

“The woman has clarified that there was no attempt as being alleged by the BJP. There ends the matter,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, KPCC president.

Both leaders were reacting to BJP calling Siddaramaiah “Dushasana” for accidentally pulling the woman’s dupatta while snatching the mike from her.

Even as the Congress and Siddaramaiah try to gloss over the issue, activists are not amused. While one has filed a complaint against him with the State Women Rights Commission, many are asking how Siddaramaiah can shout at a woman for questioning an elected representative and not express regret.

On Monday, Siddaramaiah made headlines when he snatched the mike from a woman at an event in Varuna. The woman was complaining to him about his MLA son Yathindra being inaccessible to people.

“It is her right to question, however persistently, her elected representative but Siddaramaiah has a decorum to maintain in public space. The impunity with which he asked her to sit down, shut her up and snatched the mike even as other men at the venue watched silently was nothing but power and patriarchy at play,” observed Brinda Adige, Women & Child Rights Activist.

Siddaramaiah took to Twitter on Monday to declare that the woman was like his sister. While he deemed his actions an “accident”, he made no mention of an apology for his behaviour in public.

Adige, who said that even a brother should not be allowed to get away with such behaviour, noted that such outburst by elected representatives creates a structural barrier for women to raise their voice or report against any form of injustice.

While the BJP has taken to Twitter to take potshots at Siddaramaiah, a social activist filed a complaint with the State Women’s Commission on Tuesday.

“The women’s commission should have stood by the woman with whom Siddaramaiah behaved like ‘Duryodhana’. It gives rise to suspicions that even after 24 hours, the panel has been quiet,” said B S Gowda, who identifies himself as a social activist, said in his letter to the commission.

He has demanded that a complaint be registered against Siddaramaiah so that all elected representatives learn a lesson.

