Income ceiling for engineering quota likely to go up for Common Entrance Test

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019, the state government is contemplating increasing the income ceiling to claim seats under the supernumerary quota for undergraduate engineering courses.

The matter was discussed at the Governing Council meeting of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) held on Monday.

Members felt that the income ceiling should be increased to Rs 8 lakh per year, to claim seats under the supernumerary quota from this year.

Currently, under the supernumerary quota, there are several slabs, starting from Rs 1 lakh and going up to `6 lakh per annum. As explained by KEA officials, the priority under supernumerary quota would be given to low-income candidates, up to an income level of Rs 6 lakh per annum.

“In case there are six applications under the quota, between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 6 lakh income per year, priority would be given to the lower income candidate.” According to KEA officials, as the income limit is Rs 6 lakh, there are unfilled seats under the supernumerary quota.

“If the income limit is increased, there will be more beneficiaries,” said an official.

Higher Education Minister GT Devegowda said, “Considering the high number of unfilled seats in the engineering course, we discussed increasing the income limit to `8 lakh under the supernumerary quota.”

AICTE introduced supernumerary quota in engineering colleges, where 5% of the seats in each college and each course will be reserved as a supernumerary quota.