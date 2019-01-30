Karnataka: 56 sheep die in road accident

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Fifty-six sheep were killed when a speeding private bus ran over them at Basapura gate of Holalkere taluk on Wednesday night.

According to police, rash and negligent driving of the private bus led to the accident. The value of the dead sheep are estimated at Rs 6 Lakh.

The private bus was operating from Chitradurga to Shimoga. Three shepherds also suffered injuries and their condition is said to be serious.

PSI Mahesh visited the spot and has registered a complaint at Holalkere police station.