Karnataka government proposes guidelines to check on temple prasadam

The guidelines will be followed by temple authorities and organisers during festivals, jathre and other occasions where food is served.

Published: 30th January 2019

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: State government is coming up with comprehensive guidelines to check the quality of prasadam served in temples.

The Muzarai department authorities have prepared a detailed guideline, with more than 21 points, that aims to keep a check on the quality.

In December 2018, at a religious gathering at Kicchugatti Maramma temple, more than 100 people were admitted to hospital, and 17 died after eating the prasada at Sulwadi village in Chamarajanagar.

This month, two people died after consuming the prasadam served at Sri Gangabhavani temple in Chinthamani of Chikkaballapur district. Eleven others have been hospitalised.

According to Jayaprakash, head quarters assistant, State Muzarai department, in 2012, guidelines had been formulated where there was an emphasis on keeping, using good quality raw materials and water, and on keeping the place clean,among other such factors.

“After the incident, we have proposed that CCTV cameras be made compulsory in the kitchen where prasadam is prepared.”

The officials have also directed temple authorities to ensure that extra prasadam is not prepared.

Official sources said that they are making it mantadory for health inspectors to visit these temples and test the prasadam before they are served to the people.

