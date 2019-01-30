Karnataka Government to provide financial assistance to economically weaker sections for organ transplant

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Those from economically weaker sections of the society can avail organ transplantation facilities, as the state government will provide financial assistance for the same from this year.

Though the scheme was announced in the state budget of 2018-19 where the Chief Minister had set aside Rs 30 crore for this purpose. Rules on the same have been drafted by the state department of health and family welfare.

In the first phase, the government will provide financial assistance for heart, kidney and liver transplants. Explaining this to The New Indian Express, Dr Prabhakar, director, state Department of Health and Family Welfare said, “The scheme was announced in the 2018-19 budget and orders have been issued now. As per the draft guidelines, the department will release funds prior to the procedure, to the hospital where the patient is admitted.”

All the private hospitals that are conducting transplantations across the state are eligible to treat patients using the funds provided by the state government. But these hospitals should be enrolled by Suvarana Arogya Suraksha Trust.

Rates fixed by government

However, the rates for these transplantation would be fixed as per the Karnataka Medical Attendance Register.

“There are three government hospitals that are already conducting organ transplantations. The rates will be fixed according to the Karnataka Medical Attendance Register. What we have currently fixed, is a little more than the rates at government hospitals,” explained Dr Prabhakar.

Currently PMSSY hospital, Institute of Mephro Urology and Jayadeva Institute of Cardio Vascular Sciences are the government-run institutions that carry out organ transplantation in the state.

If the same transplant is done at an enrolled private hospital, the government will pay Rs 2 lakh for kidney transplant, Rs 10 lakh for heart transplant and Rs 12 lakh for liver transplant. An Rs additional amount of Rs 1 lakh will be paid for medicines. This same procedure costs at least Rs 2 lakh more, as compared to government institutions.

Apart from kidney, heart and liver cases, other cases will be considered individually by the department, as other transplants are currently rare in the state. However, prior payment will be done to the hospitals, and the rest of the amount will be borne by patients.

This move by the government is welcomed by the medical fraternity. Doctors feels that patients who are in need of organ transplant cannot travel all the way to Bengaluru, and it would be convenient for patients if it is done at an empaneled private hospital within the district or a nearby one.

City hospital completes 200 successful liver transplants

Pradeepa N (26), an engineer who suffered from liver failure, expressed his gratitude to the doctors of BGS Global Hospital. Fortunately for him, timely live donor liver transplant saved his life. BGS Hospital has conducted 200 successful liver transplants in the past nine years. The highest number of transplants was in Karnataka and the success rate is 93 per cent, hospital authorities claimed. The hospital said such transplants cost D18 lakh.

Girl gives mom new lease of life

“My daughter is my hero. She was only 22 when she took a bold decision to donate her liver to me. I would have died if the transplant didn’t happen in three days. I am a happy liver transplant survivor,” said 46-year-old Prema Prasad, a homemaker from Tumakuru. More than a year after her live donor liver transplant surgery, Prema is enjoying her new lease of life. “My liver had to be transplanted immediately. I had no time to wait for cadaver donors,” she added.