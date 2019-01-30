Karnataka political crisis: Congress asks rebel MLAs to appear in person

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as one of the four rebel MLAs of the Congress has refused to respond to a show-cause notice issued by Legislative party leader Siddaramaiah, a second notice has been issued to all four.

Gokak’s Ramesh Jarkiholi, Athani’s Mahesh Kumathalli and Ballari Rural’s B Nagendra along with Chincholli MLA Umesh Jadhav — who hasn’t responded to Siddaramaiah’s notice — have been asked to appear in person before Siddaramaiah to explain their absence from a crucial January 18 meeting.

While Congress has not set a deadline for the MLAs to present themselves before the legislative party chief, sources from the party suggest that all four legislators are as good as gone given their reluctance to affirm their loyalty.

While three MLAs have explained their reasons for giving the CLP meeting a miss; none of them has resurfaced, thus continuing to keep the Congress on tenterhooks.

The presence of BJP leaders like Malleswaram MLA Ashwathnarayana in Mumbai has kept speculations of a conspiracy to topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition government going.

“A second notice has been issued to all of them to present themselves before the CLP leader. They will need to explain why they weren’t available in person or on phones for days together,” KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

The legislators are also expected to share details of where they were and who they were in touch with when they went incommunicado for days.

“If they were not reachable for one or two days it’s understandable, but if they disappear for weeks on end then there is an issue and that needs to be sorted,” Rao added.

Congress sources suggest that it is only a matter of time for the MLAs to officially quit. Given their reluctance to let go of their egos and return to party work, sources say, is a clear indication that they don’t intend to come back to the party.

“Mahesh Kumathalli will go whichever way Ramesh Jarkiholi goes and it is almost certain that he will maintain his distance from the party. Umesh Jadhav has shown open disregard for warnings. Nagendra is fickle-minded but it is only a matter of time before he makes a decision,” a senior Congress leader said.