Live donor liver transplants on the rise in Karnataka

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Waiting lists, lack of cadaver donors and more awareness have increased live donor liver transplantations (LDLT), which were once considered rare, in the state.

According to doctors, the future of liver transplantation should move towards a more accountable, equitable and accessible form and LDLT is the answer.

“It is a known fact that in spite of increase in awareness on cadaver liver donations, there has been a long wait for donors. We have no option but to move to the next safest, which is live donor transplant. We have successfully done more than 100 LDLTs at BGS alone,” said Dr Sanjay Govil, Senior Consultant and Head, Department of HPB Surgery and Liver Transplantation, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals.

The requirement for organs is much more than what meagre deceased donation rates in the country can support. In certain situations, such as acute liver failure, and in seriously ill liver cirrhosis patients, an urgent liver transplant is the only procedure that can be life-saving, he added.

“Waiting period for cadaver donor organs is extremely long and only a live donation can save a life in these situations. More than 70 per cent of liver transplants performed in India has been LDLTs and they have been highly successful,” said Dr Kaiser Raja, Sr Consultant, Hepatology and Liver Transplantation at Aster CMI Hospital.

With inherent hurdles in cadaver transplants, including timely availability of donor organs, before the patient becomes too sick to receive a transplant, organ harvesting and transport among others, live donor transplantation becomes the easiest option, he explained.

Donations done apart from first-degree relations need to get clearance from the state-appointed authorisation committee.