Home States Karnataka

Live donor liver transplants on the rise in Karnataka

Waiting lists, lack of cadaver donors and more awareness have increased live donor liver transplantations (LDLT), which were once considered rare, in the state.

Published: 30th January 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Waiting lists, lack of cadaver donors and more awareness have increased live donor liver transplantations (LDLT), which were once considered rare, in the state.

According to doctors, the future of liver transplantation should move towards a more accountable, equitable and accessible form and LDLT is the answer.

“It is a known fact that in spite of increase in awareness on cadaver liver donations, there has been a long wait for donors. We have no option but to move to the next safest, which is live donor transplant. We have successfully done more than 100 LDLTs at BGS alone,” said Dr Sanjay Govil, Senior Consultant and Head, Department of HPB Surgery and Liver Transplantation, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals.

The requirement for organs is much more than what meagre deceased donation rates in the country can support. In certain situations, such as acute liver failure, and in seriously ill liver cirrhosis patients, an urgent liver transplant is the only procedure that can be life-saving, he added.

“Waiting period for cadaver donor organs is extremely long and only a live donation can save a life in these situations. More than 70 per cent of liver transplants performed in India has been LDLTs and they have been highly successful,” said Dr Kaiser Raja, Sr Consultant, Hepatology and Liver Transplantation at Aster CMI Hospital.

With inherent hurdles in cadaver transplants, including timely availability of donor organs, before the patient becomes too sick to receive a transplant, organ harvesting and transport among others, live donor transplantation becomes the easiest option, he explained.

Donations done apart from first-degree relations need to get clearance from the state-appointed authorisation committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp