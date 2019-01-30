No takers for medical courses with steep fees in Karnataka, says KEA data

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not just dental, it looks like even medical courses for some specialisations are losing their sheen at the postgraduate level.

Data from the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), sourced through the department of medical education, shows that in the past five years, at least 2,027 post-graduate medical seats were left unfilled. The data available was from 2014 to 2018.

The highest number of seats left vacant was in 2017, whereof 3,316 total available seats, 1,129 had no takers. In 2018, of the total 2,275 available seats, 306 were left unfilled.

According to experts from the field, high fees should be blamed for seats lying vacant A senior principal of a private medical college in the city said, “We cannot call it a fee, it is the rate. I can say the rates are high for PG courses which cannot be paid even by people who are well off in many cases.”

Registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Dr MK Ramesh said, “It is not that demand is going down for all the subjects. A few subjects are not in demand.”

As per information with the colleges, the fee varies from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore.

Specialisations like radiology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, dermatology, anaesthesia, gynaecology, general surgery are still in demand and cost up to Rs 10 crore. However, specialisation like anatomy have no demand, say experts.

Private medical colleges used to auction PG medical seats before implementation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test ( NEET) and distribution of seats through NEET ranking.