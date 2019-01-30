Home States Karnataka

Samaritans in Karnataka reunite Telangana man with his family

Khaza Pasha, a resident of Mahbubnagar, had been living on the streets after he left his house following a fight with his parents in November.

Members of Kranti serving food to Khaza Pasha. | Express Photo Services

VIJAYAPURA: A group of social workers from Vijayapura has reunited a 25-year-old man from Telangana, who was missing from home for about three months, with his family.

A local social service group named Kranti, which comprises about 10 persons, came across Pasha two weeks ago. The group, which serves food to the needy across the city at night, offered him food over the next few days. One night, they found Khaza unconscious on the road, with his right leg injured. They took him to the hospital, where he underwent treatment.

He then shared his personal details and address, and gave his father’s phone number. Kranti members then informed the family about his condition. They rushed to Vijayapura and took him home on Sunday.

Pasha’s father, Mohammed Sukar, told TNIE, “We did not register a missing person’s complaint with the police, fearing that the family’s reputation would get tarnished.”

Pasha is mentally disturbed and is currently admitted to a hospital, Sukar said, talking about how his mother and sister, who fell sick with worry soon after he went missing, are now recovering.

