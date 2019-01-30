Stitching of kurtas: George Fernandes' interest in Mysuru apart from politics

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: George Fernandes had special bonding with Mysuru. Apart from politics, what held his interest in the city is stitching of kurtas.

Once he came to Mysuru with just one pair of clothes. Then he was taken to tailor Azeez Khan who stitched a kurta for him. He was so impressed that he got 3-4 kurtas stitched by the tailor.

George never contested any polls in Mysuru. Yet he was instrumental in giving a political break to Siddaramaiah in 1983 by extending his support the then political rookie who contested as an independent from Chamundeshwari. Siddaramaiah went on to become the CM.

George also had a strong binding with JSS Mutt where he preferred to stay during his visit to the city.

When he was the defence minister, he surprised many when his convey stopped at a roadside tea stall in the city. As tea was not ready there, he went to a local restaurant along with Prasad to taste Mysuru coffee.