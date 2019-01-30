Home States Karnataka

Students cart water to school in Karnataka's Koppal; action to be taken against headmaster

All students of Government Higher Primary School at Madinoor village in Koppal taluk have their day on rotation with a pushcart to bring safe drinking water.

Students getting water from drinking water unit to their school at Madinoor village in Koppal taluk. | Express Photo Services

By Shreepad Ayachit
Express News Service

KOPPAL: All students of Government Higher Primary School at Madinoor village in Koppal taluk have their day on rotation with a pushcart to bring safe drinking water. The school uses a pushcart of local gram panchayat to provide safe drinking water to its children.

Usually, two or three students are given the suty to push the cart carrying six cans of water (20 litre each) every day from a Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant, said villagers.

There are 247 students studying in the school and no student can skip this duty, as school teachers caution them if they do not turn up to school on their day of assignment.

A  few students skipped the school on January 22 owing to Koppal jatra. But they were made to bring water subsequently, said one of the three students present at the unit.

While a few students claimed that the school teachers have bought a pushcart to bring water, school headmaster Narayanappa Chitragar maintained that in order to ensure pure drinking water to children, a pushcart of the local gram panchayat is being used. As the school has no sub-staff or peon, students bring pure drinking water from a nearby unit, he said.

Chitragar on Tuesday said students were voluntarily bringing drinking water from the unit all these days. However, teachers of the school have been instructed to stop the practice forthwith.

Meanwhile, Block Education Officer Shobha Bagewadi said stern measures will be initiated against the school headmaster.

