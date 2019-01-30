Three women arrested in Karnataka temple 'prasad' poisoning

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three women have been arrested over the alleged poisoning of prasadam at Gangamma temple in Chintamani, in which two devotees died and 11 others took ill.

The women — Lakshmi, Amaravathi and Parvathamma —were arrested for the alleged roles they played in lacing and serving the kesari bhath with a poisonous chemical, Central Range IGP B Dayanand said. One more person, Lokesh, was detained by Bhadravathi New Town police for questioning on Tuesday.

The police found that a portion of the kesari bhath had been mixed with chemicals, with the aim of killing a particular woman, Sree Gowri. Upon questioning Lakshmi (46) and her housemaid Amaravathi (28), both residents of Salipet in Chintamani, the police found that the prasadam was prepared by the former at home, and distributed by Amaravathi.

Dayanand said Lakshmi was a tenant in the house of Lokesh, who was earlier married to Sree Gowri. Lokesh and Lakshmi were allegedly in a relationship, which continued after his marriage, resulting in quarrels with his wife. Sree Gowri also fought with Lakshmi, and filed a complaint at the Chintamani Police Station.

Lokesh had left the house three months earlier due to the matrimonial dispute, which further caused a spat between Sree Gowri and Lakshmi. Sree Gowri revealed that three months back, Lakshmi had given prasadam to her, after eating which she suffered from uneasiness and vomiting.

She was admitted to a hospital and recovered after 15 days. Sree Gowri added that on January 25, the day the devotees took ill, Amaravathi gave the prasadam to her. However, she did not consume it and gave it to her mother Saraswathamma, who ate it and fell ill. Saraswathamma (56) died on the night of January 26.

The police suspected that Lakshmi would have targeted Sree Gowri, with the help of Amaravathi and Parvathamma, a flower vendor near the temple. Dayanand said Lakshmi revealed that she mixed chemicals used by goldsmiths with an intention to kill Sree Gowri.

She prepared kesari bhath and divided it into two boxes. She mixed the chemical in one box and asked Amaravathi to give it to Sree Gowri with the help of Parvathamma.

However, Amaravathi mixed the chemical in kesari bhath in both the boxes, and distributed it to several other devotees.