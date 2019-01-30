Home States Karnataka

Yeddyurappa: CM Kumaraswamy's 'I will resign' remark just a gimmick

There has been much talk of late about Yeddyurappa being sidelined after 2019 parliamentary elections.

BENGALURU: BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa has called HD Kumaraswamy’s warning of resigning a gimmick. “Kumaraswamy wants to keep the state Congress leaders under check by threatening to quit. This is not the first time he has said such a thing,’’ Yeddyurappa told The New Indian Express.

Over the fight at Eagleton resort and police’s failure to arrest MLA J N Ganesh so far, Yeddyurappa said, “It reflects the state government’s functioning. Leaders who took the legislators to the resort should be held accountable and booked.”

When asked about allegations of money and gifts being offered to Congress MLAs and BJP trying to poach them, the former Chief Minister said, “Everyone knows what happened at the resort. JD(S) and Congress leaders are raking up the Operation Kamala issue just to hide their failures. How can BJP be held responsible for the brewing tension in Congress or JD(S).”

“Can anybody imagine such huge amount of money being offered,” he further said, when asked about
allegations of BJP trying to lure legislators with Rs 60 crore offer.

When asked why did the BJP MLAs stay for so many days extra in Delhi, Yeddyurappa said, “We had gone to the national capital to attend the party’s plenary sessions. After that, legislators wanted to discuss the party’s strategy for Lok Sabha polls and spend some leisurely time together.”

In reply to a query, Yeddyurappa told, “Not even a single BJP legislator will switch sides. All 104 MLAs are united and loyal to the party.”

Over this, he said, “All such talks are rumours and far from truth. Responding to Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde’s statement, Yeddyurappa said, “I don’t want to react to such statements. Any statement should not hurt people’s sentiments.’’

