2 golden girls battle odds to shine

Arpitha I By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Tejaswini K C and C M Amruta were the cynosure of all eyes during the sixth convocation of Davangere University held on Shivanagangotri campus here on Wednesday.Tejaswini, daughter of a mechanic, won six gold medals in M.Com while Amruta, a visually-challenged girl, grabbed three gold medals in MA in English.

C M Amruta (top) and

Tejaswini | Express

The duo stole the limelight while their parents were beaming with pride.Tejaswini, who stood first in M.Com, is the daughter of Chandrappa N and Rukmini. Chandrappa is a mechanic at a garage and Rukmini is a housewife. She completed her B.Com at AVK College scoring 90.14% and passed M.Com by scoring 72.1% at Davangere University.

“Everyone is recognising me as if I’m the star which makes me and my parents proud. This is the best example to show that dreams come true with efforts, and hardwork always pays off. One of the biggest advantage that I got is support from teachers in the university,” Tejaswini told TNIE. Tejaswini is currently working at Jain Degree College. She now wants to get into research and secure PhD if she clears NET/SLET.

Amruta says her inspiration is former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. It was his motivational speeches that encouraged her, she said.

“The support of parents support mean a lot to me. My father’s hard work helped me achieve my dream. Though my parents want me to get into the banking sector, I have passion towards teaching,” Tejaswini said. Amruta said that she completed her MA in English at Government First Grade College in Davangere.

“I have worked very hard for two years.I am going to Benglauru for computer training next month. I am going to get trained in advanced computer knowledge, so that I can getting job opportunities in good companies. I will also appear in upcoming NET exam. If I pass, I will opt for Junior Research Fellowship,” she said.