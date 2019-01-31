Home States Karnataka

2 golden girls battle odds to shine

Tejaswini K C and C M Amruta were the cynosure of all eyes during the sixth convocation of Davangere University held on Shivanagangotri campus here on Wednesday.

Published: 31st January 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Arpitha I
Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Tejaswini K C and C M Amruta were the cynosure of all eyes during the sixth convocation of Davangere University held on Shivanagangotri campus here on Wednesday.Tejaswini, daughter of a mechanic, won six gold medals in M.Com while  Amruta, a visually-challenged girl, grabbed three gold medals in MA in English.

C M Amruta (top) and
Tejaswini  | Express

The duo stole the limelight while their parents were beaming with pride.Tejaswini, who stood first in M.Com, is the daughter of Chandrappa N and Rukmini. Chandrappa is a mechanic at a garage and Rukmini is a housewife. She completed her B.Com at AVK College scoring 90.14% and passed M.Com by scoring 72.1% at Davangere University.

“Everyone is recognising me as if I’m the star which makes me and my parents proud. This is the best example to show that dreams come true with efforts, and hardwork always pays off. One of the biggest advantage that I got is support from teachers in the university,” Tejaswini told TNIE. Tejaswini is currently working at Jain Degree College. She now wants to get into research and secure PhD if she clears NET/SLET.

Amruta says her inspiration is former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. It was his motivational speeches that encouraged her, she said.

“The support of parents support mean a lot to me. My father’s hard work helped me achieve my dream. Though my parents want me to get into the banking sector, I have passion towards teaching,” Tejaswini said. Amruta said that she completed her MA in English at Government First Grade College in Davangere.  
“I have worked very hard for two years.I am going to Benglauru for computer training next month. I am going to get trained in advanced computer knowledge, so that I can getting job opportunities in good companies. I will also appear in upcoming NET exam. If I pass, I will opt for Junior Research Fellowship,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp