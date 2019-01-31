Home States Karnataka

4,000 women walk 210 km for liquor ban, but Karnataka CM says no

After talks with Kumaraswamy failed, a few of the women who started protesting in front of Vidhana Soudha, were detained.

Published: 31st January 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 06:48 AM

Thousands came to the city from around the state demanding a ban on alcohol sale and consumption. | (Shriram B N | EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 4,000 people, a majority of them women from villages across the state, walked from Chitradurga to the city, covering 210km over 12 days, to meet Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday — Martyr’s Day — and get him to enforce a ban on sale and consumption of liquor in Karnataka.

But when they met Kumaraswamy on Wednesday evening, he flatly refused, saying the government’s revenue had come down due to the GST regime, and that such matters could not be unanimously decided, especially in a coalition government. “This needs time as we need to check the pros and cons of banning it (liquor) completely,” he said, marking what the eight-member women’s delegation perceived as “failure of talks”.

After talks with Kumaraswamy failed, a few of the women who started protesting in front of Vidhana Soudha, were detained. Vidya Patil, who was part of the delegation, said, “He said they are getting revenue from this (liquor sale). He has to provide amenities to 6.5 crore people of Karnataka, which needs money.”

Basavaraj, an activist from Raichur, said that since the talks failed, “We will reply in the coming election. Either we will boycott elections or not vote for the ruling party. This padayatra has drawn a lot of attention. It will be taken to more and more villages to reach out to a wider audience.”

Under the Karnataka Madyapaana Nisheda Andolana, many women’s organisations working at the grass-root level in villages, joined hands.

They planned the march to Bengaluru and started walking on January 19 for the demand to enforce a statewide ban on liquor consumption and sale. The women met in Chitradurga, with hundreds coming down from Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Ballari, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kolar, Tumakuru and other districts, and marched to Bengaluru.

Women tell tales of woe

Papamma from Mulbagal, in her late 50s, had lost her husband 35 years back. She was married to him for just seven years, when he died of alcohol addiction, and left her with two small children. She managed to bring up her children, and got her daughter married. Now that her son-in-law is also addicted to alcohol, she decided to sign up to be part of Madhyapaana Nisheda Andolana.

Papamma stays with her daughter and son-in-law, a painter. His earnings are good, but most of it is spent on alcohol. “It’s not that we didn’t do anything to stop the menace, we appealed to the tahsildar, DC and others, but in vain,’’ she said. She pointed out that children aged 12 to 14 years have started drinking.

Sixty-year-old Annavva from a village in Khanapur has three sons, all addicted to alcohol. “One son left the house when we questioned him about his addiction. Two others work as construction labourers. I work as a farm hand for Rs 150 per day, they snatch that money too from me. If I resist, they hit me. I am old and don’t have the energy to fight back. All this is happening because of liquor, it has to be banned,’’ she said. She had four  brothers, and three died due to alcohol addiction.

Doreswamy shows support

Veteran freedom fighter H S Doreswamy (101), came to Malleswaram Grounds to extend his support to the women. He appealed to CM Kumaraswamy to implement the ban of liquor. Activist Prasanna and theatre personality Arundhati Nag also extended their support.

Men join in too

Ningappa (60) from Tambar village in Kalagatti taluk of Dharwad, marched with the women, leaving his wife in his home town.

“My son is 26 and he spend all his income on alcohol. I want my son to lead a healthy and long life. So I am here to demand a liquor ban,’’ he said.

Comments(1)

  • maha
    Shame on Karnataka CM & Congress party, why Government not serious about alcohol ban or controlling in Karnataka. they tell themselves Mahatma Gandhi followers, but they do all against people and Gandhi.
    13 hours ago reply
