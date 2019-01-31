Home States Karnataka

A year later, state-run college students will finally get promised laptops

Though the laptops were supposed to reach the students in the start of this academic year, because of fund-crunch the department was unable to provide the same.

Published: 31st January 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

computer, laptop

Representational Image. (Fie Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A year after completing their first-year undergraduate course, students in state-run degree colleges and other professional colleges will get their laptops under the ‘Free Laptops scheme’, which was introduced by former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

The laptops for 2017-18 have not yet reached the students. Finally, this year, the Department of Collegiate Education has floated a tender to supply laptops under the scheme.

Though the laptops were supposed to reach the students in the start of this academic year, because of fund-crunch the department was unable to provide the same.

Last August, the Department of Collegiate Education said that due to a shortage of funds, the free laptop distribution scheme was hit. According to the statement given by State Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda, only `90 crore was available for the project, while the requirement was `280 crore.

The minister had also written letters to the finance department regarding the fund crunch, and also brought this to the notice of the Chief Minister. Officials of the department even added that apart from these, there were technical issues that delayed the distribution of laptops.

A senior official, Department of Collegiate Education said, “A fresh tender process has been framed and floated. 30 days’ time has been provided to firms to participate.”

These students who were waiting to get their free laptops are in the fourth semester now. This scheme was only applicaple to SC/ST students earlier. But from 2017-18, Siddaramaiah extended it to all students, under which 1.5 lakh students were to be covered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp