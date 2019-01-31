Chief Minister Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka BJP leaders for tour of drought-hit taluks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy took a dig at BJP leaders’ tour of drought-hit taluks.

He said Karnataka where 156 of the 176 taluks are drought-hit got a mere Rs 900 crore from the Centre, while the neighbouring Maharashtra which has a BJP-led government got “five times more”.

At JD(S) national executive meet held on Wednesday, Cooperation Minister Bandeppa Kashempur slammed Congress leaders for criticising Kumaraswamy’s style of functioning, claiming that the entire country is “praising” him.