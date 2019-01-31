Coalition uneasy as Karnataka CM chants quit mantra second time in three days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, known for his emotional outbursts, has yet again threatened to resign, second time in three days, if Congress leaders continued to take potshots at him. “

For how long can I tolerate this? Is this a permanent post for me,” he asked, addressing the national executive meeting of the JD(S) in Bengaluru on Wednesday, prompting the Congress to swing into damage-control mode.

On Monday, Kumaraswamy had threatened to step down after some Congress MLAs criticised his governance and one minister even declared that he considered Siddaramaiah as his CM.While some Congress leaders termed Kumaraswamy’s threats as blackmail, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa called it a gimmick.

Kumaraswamy said he has conveyed his displeasure to Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and asked him to convey it to party chief Rahul Gandhi.

The trigger for his latest outburst seems to be Congress leader Basavaraj Rayareddy’s comment that the Chief Minister’s frequent statements of stepping down only showed his “inferiority complex” and that he needed to show some leadership qualities instead.

State Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao immediately stepped in and pulled up Rayareddy, terming his comments “inappropriate”’ and warning him against making such remarks.

Rao tweeted, “The Congress and JD(S) are committed to working together and our goal is to see the end of this despotic rule of Mr Modi.”

Curiously, responding to Congress leaders’ comments, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda had said two days ago that such things are “natural” in coalition politics.

In what could further strain the relations between the allies, former minister A Manju, a prominent Congress leader in the JD(S) stronghold of Hassan, said at a press conference on Wednesday that the administration during Siddaramaiah’s time was better.

He even remarked that the CM’s threat to quit was nothing but blackmail.He wanted to know if it was wrong to praise Siddaramaiah. So far, the Congress leadership has not censured him.